Schall, Sharon
1943 - 2019
Sharon M. (Curnutte) Schall, age 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was a longtime member of American Legion Post 532, she loved animals, QVC, and most importantly her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Alfred, parents George Curnutte, Sr. and Virginia Harting, children Sharita, Rodney, and Raymond Schall, and brother George Curnutte, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Carmalea Rice (Jack Grant); son, Shawn (Sherry) Schall; daughters-in-law, Dona Schall (Jeff Scott) and Dana; siblings, Dan Widdifield (Delores), Jim Curnutte (Marsha), Sharon Kirk, Glenn (Priscilla) Curnutte, Rick (Leah) Curnutte, Debbie (Jim) Chuvalas, and Dottie (Marc) Runck; grandchildren, Eddie, Nick, Brittney, Payton, Shawn II, and Bailey; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends Sunday from 2-5 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her service will be Monday at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Ave., Columbus, OH 43214, Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr., Grove City, OH 43123 or as Sharon had so many that she helped. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019