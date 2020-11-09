1/
Sharon Shelton
Shelton, Sharon
1936 - 2020
The Ohio State University Alumni Cheerleader, Sharon Elizabeth Shelton, passed peacefully in her home in the arms of her children on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Family will receive friends inside and outside (weather permitting) at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., from 11am-2pm Saturday, November 14, 2020. Guests in attendance are required to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure the safety of guests. Guests are also encouraged to wear their favorite OSU regalia. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
