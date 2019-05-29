|
Vanderroll, Sharon
Sharon Vanderroll, age 71, went to her eternal resting place May 26, 2019 from her home in Delaware, OH. She will be reunited with her late husband Butch, daughter Norma, and sisters Sandy, Pam, and Nancy, who went before her. Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Marla (Jeff) and Cindy (Tim); sons, Wayne (Tammy) and Shawne; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Cain; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online guestbook at
