Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
650 W. Waterloo St.
Canal Winchester, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
650 W. Waterloo St.
Canal Winchester, OH
Sharon Varney


1951 - 2020
Sharon Varney Obituary
Varney, Sharon
1951 - 2020
Sharon A. Varney, age 68, of Columbus, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born December 2, 1951 in Columbus to the late Abram J. and Martha L. (Cashdollar) Souder, she was a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School. She was a former employee at Buckeye Steel Castings and Cardinal Industries. She is survived by her boyfriend, Danny Bush; children, Tammy (Jay) Coyer, Groveport, Rick (Linda) Farris, Laurelville, Joe Varney, Columbus; grandchildren, Leslie (John Bennett) Coyer and Logan Coyer; great-grandsons, Brenden, Bracksden, and Braiden; brother, Donald Souder, Utica; and nephews, Jeff Souder and Bryan (Erin) Souder. She was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. Friends may visit 6-8pm Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will be held 11am Wednesday. Interment Blacklick Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020
