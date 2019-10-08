|
|
Woods-Hornsby, Sharon
1945 - 2019
Sharon Lee Woods-Hornsby, 74, was called home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Craig E. Hornsby of 27 years; her sister, Shirley (Charles) Galbraith; daughter, Sonia Howell; son, Marty Hornsby; grandchildren, Hassan, Jamal, Mikey, Christopher, Jasmine, Tiffani, Isaac, Alex, Andrew; great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Nevaeh; niece, Barbara Jean; nephew, Robby Thomas. She also leaves behind many loving and supportive friends. To leave an online condolence to the family and view service information please visit www.EdwardsFuneralService.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019