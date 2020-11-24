1/1
Sharri K. Carroll
1971 - 2020
Carroll, Sharri K.
1971 - 2020
Sharri Kristine (Boucher) Carroll, (March 11, 1971- November 18, 2020), passed suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 49. Although being born in Toledo, her father's career path took her and her family across the country for several years before settling in Westerville in the late-1970s. Sharri graduated from Westerville North HS in 1989. She was a lifelong and devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers, loved her Ohio State Buckeyes, and was an avid enthusiast of the people and haunts of Michigan's upper Peninsula - her parent's birthplace. Sharri's ebullient and generous personality drew countless friends and cultivated a remarkably wide and diverse social circle. Sharri is survived by her husband, Miguel Carroll; siblings, Robert Boucher and Charles Boucher (Ann); devoted extended family, legions of close friends, and her kitties, Gus, Nubbins, and George. The bereaved family will receive callers on December 5, from 2-5pm, at Moreland Funeral Home in Westerville, Ohio. Given the present health risks associated with large gatherings, the family would kindly ask that all callers wear a mask, observe social distancing, wash hands, and self-limit time spent in close quarters. A fuller celebration of Sharri's life will be planned in the future. In lieu of floral arrangements, a donation in Sharri's name may be made to Cat Welfare Ohio.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
DEC
DEC
5
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
