Martin Capen, Dr. Sharron L.
1935 - 2020
Dr. Sharron Lee Martin Capen was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1935. She died on April 28, 2020 at Ganzhorn Suites Memory Care after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Dr. Martin was a long time Columbus resident, a graduate of North High School and The Ohio State University. She received her DVM from the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1959 and her MS in 1962. Dr. Martin was the first female faculty member of that college and their first female full professor. the practiced small animal medicine with an interest in dermatology and avian medicine. She was the director of The Raptor Rehabilitation Program there. She retired from the department after 36 years. She was named Professor Emeritus of The Department of Clinical Sciences in April of 1995 and won the Distinguished Alumnae Award in 1996. Dr. martin and her husband Dr. Charles Capen were avid world travelers and wildlife photographers. They visited all seven continents in their travels. Photography and animals were her passions. Dr. Martin's love of animals started very young, especially her lifelong love for horses, of which she had several. She had always been a dog lover but after her marriage, when her husband introduced Siamese cats into her life, she became a dedicated cat lover. Dr. Martin was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Charles Chabert Capen, her brother Ronald Martin (Greta) and her parents Lucille Williams and Wellie Martin. She is survived by her niece, Kay Ann Martin Pence (Larry); great niece, Ava and great nephew, Julian; nephew, Greg Martin (Shannon); great niece, Andrea; and great nephews, Grant and Jonathan; sister-in-law, Brenda Martin; and niece, Erica Martin; and several cousins. Her sister-in-law, Rosemary McMillan (Thomas); nieces, Holly, Heidi, Heather; and nephew, Tom. Many thanks to the Ganzhorn Suites Memory Care for offering a beautiful and serene home for Sharron's final years and to the staffs of Ripple Life Care Planning and assisted Hands Home Care for the professional and caring manner that helped her cope with her situation. Sharron will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. To share memories or condolences please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020.