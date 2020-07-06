1/1
Sharyn Parsley
1945 - 2020
Parsley, Sharyn
1945 - 2020
Sharyn Lynn Parsley, age 75, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away July 6, 2020. She was born in Columbus, OH on March 12, 1945. Preceded in death by her husband Samuel Parsley, granddaughter Amber Ratliff sisters Bonnie and Linda, brother Billy. She is survived by her son, Mark (Donna) Parsley; two daughters, Teresa (Bob) Gassman and Tonya (Shannon) Ratliff; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; three sisters, Nancy, Peggy and Tammy; numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the BrockStrong Foundation. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
