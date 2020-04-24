|
|
Vogel, Sharyn
Sharyn Lynn (Chrystal) Vogel passed away peacefully, but too soon, from COVID-19 and Alzheimer's Disease on April 9, 2020 at Juniper Village in Aurora (CO) Memory Care, five days before her 75th birthday. She was born in San Diego, CA on April 14, 1945 to John (Jack) Chrystal and Erla Winifred (Strom) Chrystal, both of Youngstown, OH. She attended Hilliard, OH schools but graduated in 1963 from Thomas Worthington High in Worthington, OH. She was active in various clubs, held Thespian roles and attended First Community Church in Upper Arlington. She spent summers as a camper at Camp Akita or working as a counselor at Camp Wyandot (Hocking Hills, OH). After graduating from Riverside White Cross School of Nursing, Columbus, OH in 1966, she worked at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Porter and Swedish Hospitals in Denver and was a paramedic instructor in Littleton, CO. She married Robert A. Vogel MD of New York and Denver in 1975 and together they raised Elizabeth Ann DiFalco, her daughter from a previous marriage. Sharyn was a talented photographer, gourmet cook, sparkling hostess, and adventuresome traveler. They lived in Bonnie Brae (CO), Ann Arbor (MI), Baltimore (MD), Turkey Point (MD), and Cherry Creek (CO). She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Elizabeth, who resides in Boulder, CO with husband, Robert Helgans, III MD and Sharyn's three grandchildren, Delaney Grace, Charlotte Elizabeth, and Jasper Elias. She also leaves behind her brother, John Michael Chrystal (Deborah DeCapita) of Belhaven, NC, and sister, Cathleen Chrystal DeCoster (David C. DeCoster) of Lyons, CO;, nieces, Abbey Elizabeth Chrystal (Ken Swegles) of Santa Cruz, CA, Jacklyn Chrystal DeCoster (Carlos Piñeiro) of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain; and nephew, Dylan Cole DeCoster (Jessica Rongo) of Mountlake Terrace, WA. "Sho" was the warmest of friends, a dedicated caregiver and RN, and the most loving spouse, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was an undeniably beautiful force of nature that made brighter every room she entered. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Research Fund (https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/advocate/research-funding). Arrangements are to be determined.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020