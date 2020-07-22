Cheatham, Shaun
1959 - 2020
Ms. Shaun Estrella Cheatham, age 61. Sunrise June 7, 1959 and Sunset July 18, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Private Funeral Service 2PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CHEATHAM Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com