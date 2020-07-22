1/1
Shaun Cheatham
1959 - 2020
{ "" }
Cheatham, Shaun
1959 - 2020
Ms. Shaun Estrella Cheatham, age 61. Sunrise June 7, 1959 and Sunset July 18, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Private Funeral Service 2PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CHEATHAM Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 23, 2020
Rest In Peace
Elnora J Greene
Friend
