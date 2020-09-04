1/1
Shawn Josenberger-Harris
1963 - 2020
Josenberger-Harris, Shawn
1963 - 2020
Shawn Josenberger-Harris went home to be with her Lord and Savior, August 31st 2020. Shawn was born July 26, 1963 in Los Angeles, California to Lovie and Harry Josenberger. She Graduated from Long Beach Poly High School. Shawn worked for Bank One (Chase) for over 20 years providing for her family while also engaging in local and national ministry in the church. "People are God's highest commodity" and "Relationship over Religion" were two of her favorite quotes. Shawn married Tywon Harris in 2009. She was a certified life coach, CEO of Perception Communications International, author, spiritual mother to many among other things. Shawn is preceded by her mother Lovie and brother Tony. She is survived by her husband, Tywon Harris; mother-in-law, Diane Stewart; daughter-in-law, Melanie Harris; son, Akeem (Stepheny) Towns Sr.; two grandchildren, Serenity and Akeem Towns Jr.; siblings, Derek, Tambrie (LaQuesha, Coleman and Marvin), Shannon, Tony Sr. (Micah, Champagne, Tony Jr, Anntoina), Stephanie (Iesha, Richard, Rachael and Monique) and Keila; as well as a host of spiritual daughters, sisters, mothers and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 4PM Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1650 Wilson Ave. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL Services, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1463. www.smootfuneral.com MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Service
04:00 PM
Smyrna Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
