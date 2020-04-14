The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Shawn Law


1962 - 2020
Shawn Law Obituary
Law, Shawn
1962 - 2020
Shawn Law, age 57, of Worthington, lost his nearly 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer on April 11, 2020. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Shirley Law. Survived by wife Barbara, son Trevor, sister Sonya (Grant) Thullen and niece Maggie Thullen. Shawn will be buried next to his parents in Pennsylvania. There will be a memorial service sometime this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or OSU's James Cancer Hospital. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. For complete obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020
