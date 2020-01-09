|
Smith, Shawn
Shawn Bradley Smith, age 52, beloved son to Shirley, father to Chris, brother to Shad and Shane, and a proud member of the Smith family and step-son to Jon Rubin. Shawn was preceded in death by his father James L. Smith. Shawn was working at Ohio State and passed at his apartment by Bexley. Shawn was an Air Force veteran, and attended Ohio State. Shawn loved his son Chris and his families in Colorado, Ohio and Florida. Shawn was a good man who volunteered with Special Olympics and the Down Syndrome Foundation. Shawn will be missed and remembered. A service to honor the life of Shawn Bradley Smith will be conducted 10AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Dublin Cemetery, 83 W. Bridge Street, Dublin, Ohio 43017. To honor Shawn's dedicated service to our country, military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18, 2020