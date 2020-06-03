Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas, Shawn

1973 - 2020

Shawn Thomas, age 46, was called home May 27, 2020. Visitation 9AM and funeral service 10AM Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463). Masks are REQUIRED to enter facility.



