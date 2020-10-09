Stevens, Sheena

1960 - 2020

Sheena Stevens, age 60, passed away October 3, 2020 at her West Jefferson residence. Sheena was a workaholic, but always made time the most important thing in her life...family. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone who needed it. Employed at Ace Hardware. Preceded in death by parents Charlie and Mary, sisters Rena, Lorry, son Charles "CJ", granddaughter Amelia. Survived by son, Jeromy; grandchildren, Timmy, Tylor and Danielle; brothers, Tony and Charley; nieces, Terra and LeRay; numerous other friends and family. Friends may call from 5-7pm on Monday, October 12 at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 West Broad St., where service will be held at 7pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store