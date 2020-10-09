1/1
Sheena Stevens
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stevens, Sheena
1960 - 2020
Sheena Stevens, age 60, passed away October 3, 2020 at her West Jefferson residence. Sheena was a workaholic, but always made time the most important thing in her life...family. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone who needed it. Employed at Ace Hardware. Preceded in death by parents Charlie and Mary, sisters Rena, Lorry, son Charles "CJ", granddaughter Amelia. Survived by son, Jeromy; grandchildren, Timmy, Tylor and Danielle; brothers, Tony and Charley; nieces, Terra and LeRay; numerous other friends and family. Friends may call from 5-7pm on Monday, October 12 at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 West Broad St., where service will be held at 7pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Service
07:00 PM
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved