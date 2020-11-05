Burke, Sheila
Sheila A. Burke, age 59, passed away suddenly on November 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Donald T. Burke, Sr. and Ailsa M. Burke. Survived by her beloved 4-legged pals, Jacinta and Jack. Also survived by sisters and brothers, Doreen Yoder (twin sister), Stephanie Burke, Maureen Burke, Chris Burke, Terry Burke (Pam), and Don Burke (Sue); many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; friends, Molly, Diana and Patty. Graduate of Bishop Ready High School, Class of 1979 and Ohio Dominican College, Class of 1983, in Accounting. Sheila loved professional baseball and football, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. A wonderful Caregiver, Sheila was nice to everyone and strong in her Christian faith. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 11am at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 South High Street. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
