Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Bush-Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Bush-Dickerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sheila Bush-Dickerson Obituary
Bush-Dickerson, Sheila
1952 - 2019
Sheila Bush-Dickerson, age 66. Sunrise December 13, 1952 and Sunset May 1, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1650 Wilson Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BUSH/DICKERSON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now