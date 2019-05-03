|
Bush-Dickerson, Sheila
1952 - 2019
Sheila Bush-Dickerson, age 66. Sunrise December 13, 1952 and Sunset May 1, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1650 Wilson Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BUSH/DICKERSON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019