Dickinson, Sheila
1942 - 2019
Sheila A. Dickson, age 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 19, 1942 to the late Raymond F. and Orianna Lindsey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Scott Lindsey. Sheila is survived by her 3 children, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Sheila.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 29, 2019