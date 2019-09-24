|
|
Grove, Sheila
1944 - 2019
Sheila Joy Grove, age 74, of Lancaster, OH, passed away September 23, 2019. She was born December 26, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Donald and Justine Dugan. Sheila was a member of Bloom Baptist Church. She loved to travel, OSU football, playing cards and attending church. She was a proud mother and grandmother, devoted to her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Donald "Butch" Dugan, step father Robert Duckworth and ex-husband Raymond F. Grove. Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Grove; son, Lance (Nikki) Grove; two grandchildren, Raychel Grove and Landon Grove; lifetime companion, Paul Wacker; and additional family and friends. Family and friends may visit 5-8pm on Thursday, September, 26, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Mike O'Bryant will begin at 11am on Friday, September, 27, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Absolute Hospice, 161 Clint Dr., Suite 200, Pickerington, OH 43147. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019