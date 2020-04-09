Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Sheila Schmitt


1945 - 2020
Sheila Schmitt Obituary
Sheila Elizabeth (Moraine) Schmitt, born April 23, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to Albert Tanner and Mary (Hennesey) Moraine. Passed away April 8, 2020 surrounded by family. Sheila grew up in Columbus and graduated from Holy Family H.S. She married William Schmitt and they raised their family amongst lifelong friends and neighbors. She was known as Momma bear. She was the Matriarch of our family which she fiercely protected. She was the founder of the Balford Square Gang and was extremely generous to anyone in need. She is survived by her husband, Willie; and children, John (Kelly) Ed (Holly) Julie (Mike) Andy and Audrey (Mohamad); 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by her brother, Al; and sister, Kathleen. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Ann and niece Michelle. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Sparrow House, 21530 State Rte. 180, Laurelville, OH 43135 or The Laurelville Food Pantry, 16138 Pike St., Laurelville, OH 43135. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
