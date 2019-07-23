|
|
Janes, Sheilah
1935 - 2019
Sheilah Baker Janes, age 83, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1935 in Rochester, New York to the late Francis and Anne (Buckley) Baker. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Doug Janes; children, Doug Janes Jr., Gregory Janes, Jennifer Finnegan and Stasie Wanner; and 11 grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sheilah was preceded in death by her brother, John F. Baker; and sister, Maryann Baker Skelly. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Memorial contributions may made to Canine Companions for Independence, www.cci.org/donate in memory of Sheilah Janes. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 25 to Aug. 26, 2019