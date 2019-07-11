Home

Gee, Shel
1939 - 2019
Shel Gee Jr., 79, of Dublin, passed away July 8, 2019. Shel was born August 14, 1939 to Shelby Sr. and Lorraine (Lawhon) Gee. He proudly served in the United States Army. Shel was an avid outdoors-man, enjoyed making people laugh with his amazing sense of humor, and sold jewelry through his company, the S.B.G. Co. Shel will be deeply missed by his children, Lisa, Shelby III, Ian; grandson, William; sister, Joyce "Cookie" Hawsey. Shel was preceded in death by his parents and brother. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019
