Shelba Jeane Cameron
Cameron, Shelba Jeane
1938 - 2020
Shelba Jeane Cameron, age 82, passed away from her battle with Alzheimer's disease on Friday, September 11, 2020. Jeane is predeceased by her parents and son, Todd, cousin, Mona and brother, Glenn Allen. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry, daughters: Kim (Steve) and Wendy (Shawn), granddaughters: Sam and Alex and great-granddaughters: Haylie, Rowan and Avery as well as many loving extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jeane's memory to Alzheimer's Association, www.act.alz.org/. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
5600 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
6148660200
