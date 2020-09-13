Cameron, Shelba Jeane
1938 - 2020
Shelba Jeane Cameron, age 82, passed away from her battle with Alzheimer's disease on Friday, September 11, 2020. Jeane is predeceased by her parents and son, Todd, cousin, Mona and brother, Glenn Allen. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry, daughters: Kim (Steve) and Wendy (Shawn), granddaughters: Sam and Alex and great-granddaughters: Haylie, Rowan and Avery as well as many loving extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jeane's memory to Alzheimer's Association
, www.act.alz.org/
. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
to share memories.