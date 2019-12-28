|
Garten, Shelby
1936 - 2019
Shelby June Garten, 83, passed away on December 27, 2019. She was born in Virginia to the late Connie and Gracie Meade on June 10, 1936. She retired from Kroger's bakery after 26 years of service. Shelby's kind and loving nature will be greatly missed. She was a very caring mother that always put her children first. She enjoyed traveling with her girlfriends to places like Virginia Beach, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Shelby is preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Frank; significant other, Herbert Kinney; and her brother, Connie Meade. She will be missed by her brother, Wilbur Meade; children, Carl (Jan) Meade, Charlotte Browning (Randy Norman), and Richard Garten; grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Meade, Laura Meade, Andrea (Kendall) Huff), Amanda Browning, and Curtis See; and great grandchildren, Andrew, Thomas, Matheu, Devaun, Elle, and Pauline. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 where a visitation will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 1-3pm. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9:30am at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019