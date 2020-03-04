The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
1928 - 2020
Sheldon P. Atkinson, age 91, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1928 in Pontiac, MI. He honorably served in the US Navy. Sheldon was an insurance agent with Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, a carpenter, and a locksmith for The Ohio State University for over 30 years. He was a member of the Dublin and OSU travel groups. Sheldon loved golfing, hunting, fishing, racing and woodworking. He enjoyed traveling, music, and dogs especially his Dachshunds. He was an avid OSU fan. Sheldon was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Esther Atkinson, granddaughter Heather Casto, siblings Pat, Bob, and Barney Atkinson. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Gemma L. (Conkle) Atkinson; daughter, Gwen Louise Atkinson Casto; grandchildren, Lee Edward Casto, Jennifer Lee Casto, Aaron Lee Casto, Melissa Ann Casto, and Paul Howard Casto. Family will receive friends 2-3 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., where the memorial service will begin at 3 pm. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or to share a favorite memory of Sheldon.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020
