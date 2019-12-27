|
|
Smith, Sheldon R.
1925 - 2019
Sheldon was born on September 27, 1925 in Normal, Illinois to the late Leon and Gladys Smith and passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 at Reflections Retirement Community in Lancaster, Ohio. Following his high school graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy at the beginning of WWII. After the war he married Patricia Washburn and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2016. He then enrolled into Michigan State University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in engineering. After completion of his education he was hired as the general manager of the Closure Division for Anchor Hocking Corporation in Lancaster, Ohio. Among his many interests include golfing, reading, hiking and he would return to Canada every year where upon he and his many friends would portage canoes from one destination to another fishing along the way. Sheldon is survived by his daughters Sheryl (and the late George) Annes, Leslee (Edgar) Blake; grandchildren Allyson (Steven) Kushner, Stephen (Cari) Gundee, Daron Blake and Stacey Smith; great-grandchildren Calvin, Laken, Levi and Logan; brother Ralph (and the late Joann) Smith. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. The family will hold a private committal of Sheldon's urn at the Mifflin Twp. Cemetery Columbarium. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019