The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheldon Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheldon R. Smith


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Sheldon R. Smith Obituary
Smith, Sheldon R.
1925 - 2019
Sheldon was born on September 27, 1925 in Normal, Illinois to the late Leon and Gladys Smith and passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 at Reflections Retirement Community in Lancaster, Ohio. Following his high school graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy at the beginning of WWII. After the war he married Patricia Washburn and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2016. He then enrolled into Michigan State University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in engineering. After completion of his education he was hired as the general manager of the Closure Division for Anchor Hocking Corporation in Lancaster, Ohio. Among his many interests include golfing, reading, hiking and he would return to Canada every year where upon he and his many friends would portage canoes from one destination to another fishing along the way. Sheldon is survived by his daughters Sheryl (and the late George) Annes, Leslee (Edgar) Blake; grandchildren Allyson (Steven) Kushner, Stephen (Cari) Gundee, Daron Blake and Stacey Smith; great-grandchildren Calvin, Laken, Levi and Logan; brother Ralph (and the late Joann) Smith. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. The family will hold a private committal of Sheldon's urn at the Mifflin Twp. Cemetery Columbarium. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now