Schulte, Sheldon "Bob"
1937 - 2019
Sheldon "Bob" Schulte, age 81, peacefully passed away on October 17, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Fanny Katz Schulte; parents, Henry and Ruth Schulte. He is survived by his sons, Daniel Schulte, Ben (Patricia) Schulte and David Schulte; daughter, Miriam (Jon) Segaloff; brothers, Howard Schulte and Leonard Schulte; treasured grandchildren, Jacob, Kate Schulte, Jared and Jordan Schulte. and Samantha Segaloff; in-laws, Sally and Martin Daner and Richard and Jeri Katz; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was an accomplished woodworker and a retiree from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. He completed his undergraduate studies in chemistry at Rutgers University and earned his law degree, with a focus on patent law, from Capital University. He served as a meteorologist in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, October 23, at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Shiva will be observed at the Schulte residence Wednesday and Thursday with minyan at 6:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred in his memory to Kobacker House hospice or the Kidney Foundation of Ohio. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019