|
|
Winner, Sheldon
1933 - 2020
Sheldon Winner, 86, of Circleville, passed away on January 3, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1933 in Springfield to Sheldon C. and Ruby L. (Dunkle) Winner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Mark L. Winner and a sister Marilyn Knece. Sheldon was a Navy Veteran and was a volunteer with the . Survived by his wife, Alberta (Carpenter) Winner; children, Brenda S. Hicks, Machelle L. List, Tracy R. Winner; four grandchildren, T.D. (Robyn) Hicks, Mindy (Jason) Picklesimer, Nicole (Jordy) Wagner, Joshua (Megan Withers) List; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Young; and by several cousins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8p.m. and again on Saturday from 12p.m. until the time of service at 2. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Health Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020