Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheldon Winner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheldon Winner


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheldon Winner Obituary
Winner, Sheldon
1933 - 2020
Sheldon Winner, 86, of Circleville, passed away on January 3, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1933 in Springfield to Sheldon C. and Ruby L. (Dunkle) Winner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Mark L. Winner and a sister Marilyn Knece. Sheldon was a Navy Veteran and was a volunteer with the . Survived by his wife, Alberta (Carpenter) Winner; children, Brenda S. Hicks, Machelle L. List, Tracy R. Winner; four grandchildren, T.D. (Robyn) Hicks, Mindy (Jason) Picklesimer, Nicole (Jordy) Wagner, Joshua (Megan Withers) List; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Young; and by several cousins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8p.m. and again on Saturday from 12p.m. until the time of service at 2. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Health Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -