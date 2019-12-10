Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
720 Mt. Vernon Ave.
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
720 Mt. Vernon Ave
Shelia Mae Brown


1946 - 2019
Shelia Mae Brown Obituary
Brown, Shelia Mae
1946 - 2019
Shelia Mae Brown, age 73. Sunrise March 11, 1946 and Sunset December 7, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 720 Mt. Vernon Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BROWN Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019
