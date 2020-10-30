1/1
Shelley Brazeau Temple
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Temple, Shelley Brazeau
1970 - 2020
Shelley Brazeau Temple was born February 14, 1970 and returned to her heavenly father on October 28, 2020. Shelley is the twin daughter of Kathleen and Donald Brazeau who have both preceded her in death. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University in 1992. Shelley passed away peacefully with her husband of 21 years and her twin sister by her side. She lived a life of integrity, passion, dedication and kindness. She was dedicated to her profession, but the apple of her eyes, and her greatest joy and pride was her husband and her two children Brendan and Gabby. Shelley was a Nationwide executive, having served for nearly three decades providing outstanding leadership and service to members and leaving a lasting impact. Shelley relished her role as a mentor and earned the respect and adoration of colleagues across the company and throughout her career. She was well known for her commitment to mentoring the current and next generation of leaders. She was affectionally called the incredible SBT, for her commitment, her character and her bravery. Shelley is survived by her beloved family - her husband, Mike; her children, Brendan, and Gabby; her twin sister, Kelley Brazeau; her nephew, Aaron Hartley; her mother-in-law, Patricia Temple; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her Nationwide family. A memorial service will be live-streamed Monday November 2 at 11am. http://rebrand.ly/shelleytemple We will forever adore and remember our kind, brave, fearless Shelley. We will stand strong knowing you are now watching over us. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, or the American Lung Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
live-streamed Monday November 2 at 11am. http://rebrand.ly/shelleytemple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 30, 2020
Mike ,Brendan ,Gabby, Kelly and Pat, Our love and prayer are with you. Shelley was an amazing person with a loving heart.
Roger & Kathy Edwards
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved