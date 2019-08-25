|
|
Drake, Shelley
Shelley Drake, age 58, Saturday August 24, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. Shelley graduated from Bishop Hartley High School in 1978 and was a big supporter of Hartley's bingo game. She is survived by her son Kevin; grandchildren Kaylynn and Frankie; mother and step father Sharon Killilea Drake and Marvin Romanoff; sister Jackie (Ed) Losoncy; brother Dan (Kelly) Drake; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and life long friend Mary McDaniel. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Private family graveside service Wednesday at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute to Hospice of Central Ohio. In honor of Shelley's passion for football and the Cincinnati Bengals, everyone is encouraged to dress casually and in their favorite football attire.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019