The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelley Nathan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelley Nathan


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Shelley Nathan Obituary
Nathan, Shelley
1948 - 2019
Shelley Michaels Nathan, age 71, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Shelley grew up in Bayside, New York, daughter of the late Gilbert and Norma Michaels. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology New York and Capital University. Shelley was a past member of Congregation Beth Tikvah and Temple Beth Shalom. She enjoyed shopping, reading, sewing, making jewelry, and time spent with both her bridge group and stock club. She will be greatly missed by her children, Wendy (Chris) Rackley and Daniel (Jordon Manis) Nathan; grandchildren, Emily and Nathalie Rackley and Georgia, Gracie, Henry, and Frances Kate Nathan; brother, Andrew (Mary) Michaels; and other extended family members and dear friends. Memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will host a reception immediately following service lasting until 3:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now