|
|
Nathan, Shelley
1948 - 2019
Shelley Michaels Nathan, age 71, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Shelley grew up in Bayside, New York, daughter of the late Gilbert and Norma Michaels. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology New York and Capital University. Shelley was a past member of Congregation Beth Tikvah and Temple Beth Shalom. She enjoyed shopping, reading, sewing, making jewelry, and time spent with both her bridge group and stock club. She will be greatly missed by her children, Wendy (Chris) Rackley and Daniel (Jordon Manis) Nathan; grandchildren, Emily and Nathalie Rackley and Georgia, Gracie, Henry, and Frances Kate Nathan; brother, Andrew (Mary) Michaels; and other extended family members and dear friends. Memorial service will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, December 6, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will host a reception immediately following service lasting until 3:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019