Shelly DeBoard
1976 - 2020
DeBoard, Shelly
1976 - 2020
Shelly Dawn DeBoard, age 44, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1976 in Columbus, OH to Charles "Sunny" and Naomi DeBoard. Shelly lost her battle with cancer but never gave up her fight. Shelly is preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts, and an uncle. She is survived by her father and step mother, Charles and Mary; mother, Naomi; sissy, Sheila; daughter, Harley; best friend, Jennifer; and many other dear friends and family. Calling hours will be from 2-4 and 6-8PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 and again from 9AM until time of service at 10AM on Thursday at the O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 South High St. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Pastor John Meade officiating. See full obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
