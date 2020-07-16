Brigham, Sheran
1941 - 2020
Sheran Elizabeth (Johnson) Brigham, age 79, of Columbus, previously of Coldwater, MI, passed away July 14, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born to the late Raymond and Dorothy (Worst) Johnson on April 24, 1941 in Coldwater. She loved her family more than anything else and cherished her time raising her children as a homemaker. When her children finished with high school, she started working at the deli counter at Kroger and joined the UFCW union to support her new career. She will be dearly missed by the many she has impacted. She is survived by her daughters, Lori Ryan, Lisa (D.J.) Sisson, Samantha (Eric) Gower; sons, Richard (April) Brigham Jr, Scott Brigham; step sons, David (Kathy) Brigham, James Brigham; siblings, Terry Johnson, Jerry (Carol) Johnson, Jack (Edie) Johnson, Betsy (William) Wrench; sister in law, Helen Johnson-Fox; many nieces, nephews and cousins; many grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Brigham, brother Larry Johnson, sister-in-law Rosie Johnson, grandchildren Nicholas Johnson and Cholee Brigham. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, July 21 at 1PM located at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Because of COVID-19 the family has requested only her children and their families attend the service, which will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. A memorial service will be planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Oh 43130, or the Alzheimer's Association
, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
. Arrangements have taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home.