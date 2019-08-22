Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Sheri Lea Cheesebrew

Sheri Lea Cheesebrew Obituary
Cheesebrew, Sheri Lea
Sherri Lea Cheesebrew, age 82, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Altercare in Thornville. Member of Order of the Eastern Star 381. Preceded in death by husband George, former husband James Charles Norman, parents Carl Stout and Ruth Pickard and half-brother Richard Lee Jennings. Survived by children, Deborah (Robert) Van Arsdale and Charles Edward (Carlene) Norman; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Justin) Sargent, Katherine (Andrew) Collins, Jared (Rachael) Van Arsdale, Mark (Kiley) Van Arsdale, Madison Norman, Mason Norman, Michael (Bessie) Norman; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and friends, Mike and Kathy Wesley and Steve and Janine Holekamp. Friends received Thursday, August 29, from 11am-12pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral will follow at 12pm. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
