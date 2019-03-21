|
|
Boothe, Sherman
1937 - 2019
Sherman Arvil Boothe age 81, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his daughter's residence. Preceded in death by wife of 47 years, Charlotte; parents, Clyde and Roxie Boothe. Survived by children, Carolyn Bannister, Alan Boothe, Lori Adkins; grandchildren, Corey Bannister, Loni Boothe, Amy Bannister, Dallas Boothe; great grandchildren, McKenna McKittrick, Paisley Boothe; sisters, Sylvia Bryan, Sherry Gilbert; brother, Shane Gilbert, Sr.; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM. Interment Monday Highland Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019