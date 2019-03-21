Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherman Boothe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherman Boothe


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sherman Boothe Obituary
Boothe, Sherman
1937 - 2019
Sherman Arvil Boothe age 81, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his daughter's residence. Preceded in death by wife of 47 years, Charlotte; parents, Clyde and Roxie Boothe. Survived by children, Carolyn Bannister, Alan Boothe, Lori Adkins; grandchildren, Corey Bannister, Loni Boothe, Amy Bannister, Dallas Boothe; great grandchildren, McKenna McKittrick, Paisley Boothe; sisters, Sylvia Bryan, Sherry Gilbert; brother, Shane Gilbert, Sr.; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM. Interment Monday Highland Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now