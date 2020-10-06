1/
Sherman Caldwell
1970 - 2020
Caldwell, Sherman
1970 - 2020
Sherman Lamar Caldwell, age 50. Sunrise September 1, 1970 and Sunset September 30, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. A MASK IS MANDATORY. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live stream, and offer condolences to the CALDWELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
OCT
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
