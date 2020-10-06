Caldwell, Sherman
1970 - 2020
Sherman Lamar Caldwell, age 50. Sunrise September 1, 1970 and Sunset September 30, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. A MASK IS MANDATORY. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live stream, and offer condolences to the CALDWELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com