Hutchings, Sherral
1967 - 2020
Sherral D. Hutchings, age 53. Sunrise March 23, 1967 and Sunset April 23, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To watch the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The HUTCHINGS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 13, 2020.