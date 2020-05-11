Sherral Hutchings
1967 - 2020
Hutchings, Sherral
1967 - 2020
Sherral D. Hutchings, age 53. Sunrise March 23, 1967 and Sunset April 23, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To watch the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The HUTCHINGS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
