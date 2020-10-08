King, Sherri

1961 - 2020

Sherri Allison King (Lee), born January 15, 1961 passed away on October 7, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father Richard A. Lee. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark King of 32 adventurous years. She is also survived by her mother, Nina; sisters, Vikki (husband, Pat and their children, Sean, Ryan, Catie, Kyle; and 7 great Nieces and Nephews), Dianne (husband, Alex and children, Dillon and Nicholas); sister, Sue, brother, Rick, and loving fury friends, Vinny, Corby, Holly and Flynn. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. Sherri's family will receive friends from 9:30-11:30am on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Schoedinger North Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store