1961 - 2019
Sherrie M. Castle, 57, of Columbus, passed away March 8, 2019. Sherrie was born November 4, 1961 to Richard and Ethel (Linley) Marshall. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandkids. Sherrie will be deeply missed by her husband of 36 years John; children Kristy, Johnny, Jimmy; grandchildren Lilly, Maddison, Abbi, Grayson; brothers Barry, Randy, Doug; sister Mel along with many other family and friends. Sherrie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Terrie. Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. The family will accept flowers or in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newcomer to assist the family. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
