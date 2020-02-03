|
|
Savko, Sherrie L.
1967 - 2020
On Friday, January 31, 2020, Sherrie Savko, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 52. Sherrie was born on October 22, 1967 in Austin, Minnesota to Kenneth and Delores (Heller) Wilson. She became an Army wife by marrying Adam Savko on March 1, 1988, and soon after gave birth to their only child, Brittany. Sherrie loved spending time with her fur-children, Bailey and Leese, and enjoyed a long career as a special education instructional assistant with Columbus City Schools. She was a compassionate, kind, and caring person and will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenny and Delores "Lucky", sister Christine, in-laws Andrew and Anna Marie Savko and sister-in-law Theresa. She is survived by her husband, Adam; and daughter, Brittany (Ethan Farrar); siblings, Dan (Marsha), Jack, Steve (Melissa), Jennie (Steve), and Larry; brother-in-law, Andrew (Mary) Savko; sister-in-law, Mo (Cory McCowen) Savko; many nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME (515 High St., Worthington, OH) from 4-8PM, with a service on Saturday, February 8 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in her memory be given to Franklin County Dog Shelter or Special Olympics Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020