Rogers, Sherrie
1942 - 2019
Sherrie Lucille (Brown) Rogers, 77, passed away on May 14, 2019. Born in 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to Ted W. (former Ohio Secretary of State) and Florence (Mitchell) Brown. Sherrie grew up in her family's home on Chatham Rd. in Upper Arlington. As a student at the Ohio State University she met the love of her life Lawrence (Larry) Rogers. The two started a family during Larry's service in the military at Ft. Knox, KY. A maker of music and art, Sherrie was talented with oil paints, stringed instruments, and with her singing voice. Also an accomplished seamstress, she made, by hand, clothes for her young family. She spent several years doing clerical work for Ohio Designer Craftsman and later worked at the law firm Hill, Hill, and Allison. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Survived by sons, Ted, Stephen, Brett (Jeannett) and Robin (Julia) Rogers; grandchildren, Ted, Anthony (Jill), Alexander, Skylar, Rachelle, Alyia, Wren, and Phoenix Rogers, Emily (Mark) Uzzel, and Abigail (Jacob) Landon; great grandchild, Addison Rogers; sister, Marilyn Bruning, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Long time parishioner and choir member of the St. Thomas More Newman Center and St. Brendan Catholic Church, her faith was strong. Sherrie was loving, kind, compassionate, and patient. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren and touched many people's lives with her generous friendship. Having a keen sense of fashion, Sherrie always had the right outfit and accessories for any occasion. She loved good food, especially if it was sweet, was proud of her decades of sobriety, and always had a soft spot in her heart for a Miniature Schnauzer or Toy Schnoodle. A memorial service will be held at the Newman Center on Saturday, June 1 with Father Vinny McKiernan officiating. Receiving of guests at 10 AM, service starts at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 18, 2019