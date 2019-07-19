Home

Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
Sherry Bratcher


1963 - 2019
Sherry Kay Bratcher, 55 died on July 18, 2019. She was born July 31, 1963, to Robert and Judy (Pope) Moore, in Columbus. Kay graduated from Pickerington HS in 1982. Following graduation, she worked until 1997. She married Darryl C. Bratcher Dec. 7, 1985, and they later settled in Pataskala. Kay enjoyed vacationing, camping, spending time with her family, listening to an occasional band and loved all animals. Kay is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Darryl; children, Corey, Karrie, Bratcher; grandchildren, Riley Barrett, Gabriella Bratcher, Jordan Newman; father, Robert Moore; sister, Terri Wolfe; brother, Jerry Moore; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; many nieces; nephews; and special friends from school. In addition to her mother, Judy Moore, she is preceded by a brother-in-law, Mike Wolfe. A visitation will be held on TUESDAY, July 23, from 4-6 P.M. at PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her celebration of life service will immediately follow with Rev. Dr. Stephen Swisher officiating. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019
