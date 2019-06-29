Home

Sherry B. Linhart, age 71, passed June 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Betty Salner and son, Adam Linhart. She is survived by her husband, Larry Linhart; son, Jonathan Linhart; brother, Dr. Andrew (Patricia) Salner and sister, Madge (Thomas) Conway. Sherry worked for many years as a school psychologist. Her passions were her family, flowers, gardening, dogs and helping people. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2 at the Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn – Temple Israel section. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sherry Linhart Flower Fund c/o Temple Sinai, 4631 South Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34231, or, the Moffit Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33623. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 30, 2019
