|
|
Lyons, Sherry
Sherry Ann Lyons, beloved and dearly missed, 60, passed away October 13, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Margene Lyons; father, David William Lyons Sr.; brother, David William Lyons Jr. (Maria); sister, Tonya Lee Brown (Ronald); aunts, Betty Evans, Barbara Long (Jimmy) and Odell Pearl of Cincinnati; a hosts of nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1 pm at Eastlawn Cemetery, 1340 Woodland Ave., Columbus, OH 43219. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019