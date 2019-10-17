Home

White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Eastlawn Cemetery
1340 Woodland Ave.,
Columbus, OH
View Map
Lyons, Sherry
Sherry Ann Lyons, beloved and dearly missed, 60, passed away October 13, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Margene Lyons; father, David William Lyons Sr.; brother, David William Lyons Jr. (Maria); sister, Tonya Lee Brown (Ronald); aunts, Betty Evans, Barbara Long (Jimmy) and Odell Pearl of Cincinnati; a hosts of nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1 pm at Eastlawn Cemetery, 1340 Woodland Ave., Columbus, OH 43219. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019
