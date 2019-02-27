|
Taylor, Sherry
1955 - 2019
Sherry D. Taylor, 63, passed away Feb. 25, 2019. Born in Bluefield, WV to George "Buddy" and Stella Poff. In addition to her parents, Sherry was preceded in death by sister Tammy, brother George Jr. "Kim". Sherry is survived by husband of 46 years, William Taylor; daughters, Melissa Taylor and Kelly (Scott) Damron; grandchildren, Andy, Marissa, and Anthony; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Tre, and Ava; sister, Rhonda Disbennett; aunt and best friend, Debbie Wellman. Sherry retired after 32 years from Century Resources. She enjoyed beach vacations with her family. Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-4pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral Home. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019