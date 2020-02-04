|
Taylor, Sherry
1959 - 2020
Sherry Taylor, 60, of Circleville, passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1959 in Detroit, MI to Robert and Betty (Koester) Maniere. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband John Taylor. Sherry is survived by her mother, Betty Maniere; children, Roman, Sarah and Jeremiah Taylor; and by brother, Bob Maniere; and sisters, Marie Gilbert and Betty Antich. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1p.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church with burial to follow in Grove City Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4-8p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to New Hope Athletic Department. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020