Brown, Sheryl
1949 - 2020
Sheryl L. (Rawson) Brown, age 71, passed away on March 11, 2020. She was the proud mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Jody (Larry) Shonk, Christy Field, Shelly Ison; son, Shawn Schmutzler; grandchildren, Tyler, Madeline, Isabelle; Cameron, Cassidy, Caitlin; Kyle; Summer. Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents Hilton and Joann Rawson of Ravenna, OH, sister Connie (Greg) Young, grandparents Dr. Thomas and Mildred Gondell of Florence, KY. Sheryl graduated from Villa Madonna High School in Crescent Springs, KY and Bethesda Hospital. She was a registered nurse and a director of nursing for many years before her retirement. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and reading and had a witty sense of humor. Sheryl was a member of St. Agatha Catholic Church. She was very loved and will be missed. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Agatha Catholic Church, 1860 Northam Rd., where family will receive friends from 10 am until time of Mass. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with service details. Please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020