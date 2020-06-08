Shin Iisaka
1972 - 2020
Iisaka, Shin
1972 - 2020
Shin Iisaka, age 47, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1972 in Tokyo, Japan. Shin grew up in Ottawa and graduated from Colonel By High School. He attended Western University in London, Ontario, Canada. Shin loved performing music, road and mountain biking, and his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Bree; son, Kai; daughter, Alya; dog, Hershey; parents, Joji and Michiko; and siblings, Ken and Maki. Memorial contributions may be made to Pelotonia, For Memorial Service details, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
