Brown, Shirley A. (Milbourne)

1935 - 2020

Shirley A. (Milbourne) Brown, age 84, June 24, 2020. Born in Ohio on July 12, 1935 to Margaret (Sanbourn) and Robert C. Milbourne. Shirley grew up in Columbus raised by her beloved Grandma Gertrude G. Joyce. Shirley lived in Grove City most of her life. She retired from the Franklin County Treasurer's office. Shirley is survived by her son, David T. Brown; and daughter, Darlene Marquart and son-in-law, Steve Marquart. Her grandson, Tyler T. Brown; granddaughters, Jaycee A. Brown and McKenna D. Marquart Williams. Her nieces, Kathy Schopper, Becky Hall, Lorie Laehu, Sherri Brown, Andrea Stonebreaker; and her nephews, Jim Clark, Jim Brown, Shawn Lautner, Greg Fleig, Wayne Stonebreaker and Shawn Hall. Many great nieces and great nephews and her Great Grandson, Oakley J. Brown. Her step sister, Judy and her husband, Clay Lautner, and her dear friend of 65 years, Barb Owen. Shirley was proud of her children, had great loves in her life and she felt fortunate for all that she had been given. She was certain that she had guardian angels protecting her. Shirley had many friends she loved and who loved her. She really enjoyed living in Grove City. She participated in so many of the senior activities offered it was hard to keep up with her fun filled calendar. When she was home she enjoyed watching classic movies, reading and working puzzle books and talking with friends and family. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Robert, her Grandma Joyce, cousin Ruth Laehu, Stepmother Ruth Milbourne, her Auntie Helen Hindman, her Grandson Justin Marquart and some of her best friends Joann, Jack and Roy. Shirley stayed home during the pandemic. She wanted to keep everyone safe and healthy. To honor that decision we will not have her service as originally planned. In the future, we will have a celebration of Shirley's life with family and friends. A private burial will be held on July 2 at St Joseph Cemetery. Shirley raised lots of animals while she lived on the farm. Some of her favorite pets were an Arabian show horse, she called Patch, a dog named Ceasar and a cat named Lucy. Shirley had a wonderful sense of humor and she especially loved gorillas. Donations in her memory can be sent to The Ellen Fund to secure a future for wild mountain gorillas by building The Dian Fossey gorilla fund a permanent home. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO THE MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S HIGH ST., 614-444-1185.



